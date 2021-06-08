Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after buying an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after buying an additional 2,496,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after buying an additional 1,575,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after buying an additional 458,284 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

NYSE KTB opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.