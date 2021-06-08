Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

