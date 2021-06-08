Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $480,000 Position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.90. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $27.48.

