SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,241,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,661,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

XRT opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.39. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

