Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 580 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in City in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in City by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its holdings in City by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.65. City Holding has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%. Research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $166,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $788,220.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.