Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,149,000 after buying an additional 10,387,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 877,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

