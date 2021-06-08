Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,372 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Simmons First National by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 3,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

