WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce sales of $72.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.51 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $296.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.86 million to $302.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $306.96 million, with estimates ranging from $302.14 million to $314.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 223,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

