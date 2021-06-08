WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 225,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 466,530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $3,684,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

