The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

ARCT opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $867.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

