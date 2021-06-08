The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in XPEL were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $374,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,022 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,946. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

