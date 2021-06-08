The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 578 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 199,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LMAT opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,332 shares of company stock worth $7,880,112 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.