The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $470,000 Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Stoneridge worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.94 million, a PE ratio of -74.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

