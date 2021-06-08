The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $470,000 Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Stoneridge worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stoneridge stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.94 million, a PE ratio of -74.39 and a beta of 1.45.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
