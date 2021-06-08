The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,350 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

ATEC stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and sold 69,572 shares worth $1,127,182. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

