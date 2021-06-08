Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Stock Holdings Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

