Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,554,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 78,333 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Berry were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

BRY opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

