Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.88 Million Position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 852,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.92% of Key Tronic worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 90,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Key Tronic Co. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

