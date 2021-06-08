StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in StarTek were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in StarTek by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in StarTek by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in StarTek by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

SRT stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. StarTek, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.37.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

