Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.39% of Unity Bancorp worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNTY opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.61%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $41,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $171,724.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

