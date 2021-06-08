Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 645,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96,208 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of PVAC opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.