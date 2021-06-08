Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Sells 18,715 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total transaction of C$1,217,317.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,443,229.44.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21.

On Thursday, April 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$64.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$48.11 and a 52 week high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.21.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

