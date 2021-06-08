Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fastly were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after buying an additional 330,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $65,789,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 332,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,139,454.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,235,859 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of FSLY opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.