Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $14,668,255.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

