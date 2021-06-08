Clive Downie Sells 33,333 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $3,157,635.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,893,704.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80.

On Monday, April 5th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67.

U opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Unity Software by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

