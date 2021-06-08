Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith Sells 63,213 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SBGI opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.99. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.