Anshul Sadana Sells 4,234 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $1,440,152.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at $959,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $792,844.50.

On Friday, April 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total value of $2,668,690.20.

On Monday, March 29th, Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $157,590.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $352.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $352.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

