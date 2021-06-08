Anshul Sadana Sells 4,234 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $1,440,152.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at $959,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $792,844.50.
- On Friday, April 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total value of $2,668,690.20.
- On Monday, March 29th, Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $157,590.00.
Shares of ANET opened at $352.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $352.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
