$8.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the highest is $8.46 billion. Nucor reported sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $29.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,970,866.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

