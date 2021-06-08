$4.70 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.99 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $19.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $19.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $20.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.62. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 343,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 117,269 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

