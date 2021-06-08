$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

NYSE OSK opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.79. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,545,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

