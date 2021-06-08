$44.17 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report sales of $44.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.27 million and the highest is $45.07 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $35.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $175.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 78,499 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 259,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

