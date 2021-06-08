Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Orion Group stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

