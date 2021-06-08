$202.80 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $202.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.60 million and the highest is $206.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $207.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $809.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $815.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,321,000 after acquiring an additional 147,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

