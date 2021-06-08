JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.69. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $4,411,000.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

