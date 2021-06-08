Analyzing IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Viracta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntelGenx Technologies -420.64% -906.56% -62.94% Viracta Therapeutics N/A -29.45% -21.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Viracta Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntelGenx Technologies $1.54 million 34.08 -$7.04 million ($0.07) -6.71 Viracta Therapeutics $120,000.00 3,520.74 -$21.61 million N/A N/A

IntelGenx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Viracta Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IntelGenx Technologies and Viracta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viracta Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

IntelGenx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $1.20, indicating a potential upside of 155.32%. Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 186.80%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

Summary

Viracta Therapeutics beats IntelGenx Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health. It is also developing INT0039/2013, INT0040/2014, INT0052/2020, and INT0053/2020. The company has licensing, development, and supply agreement with Tilray, Inc. and Gensco Pharma; and development agreement with Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California.

