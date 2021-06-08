Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $304,733,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

