Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 and have sold 69,572 shares valued at $1,127,182. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $26,875,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $25,490,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,868 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

