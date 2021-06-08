E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.90 ($12.82).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOAN shares. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.00 ($11.76) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

