Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BRP Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $76.53 on Monday. BRP has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BRP by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 89,551 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

