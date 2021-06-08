PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PMT. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

