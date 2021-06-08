American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE AXP opened at $165.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $166.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

