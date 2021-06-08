$1.06 EPS Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.06. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

