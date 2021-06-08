NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.09. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOW will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NOW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

