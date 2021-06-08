Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded by Truist Securities to Buy

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGNI. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of MGNI opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

