Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CS. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $128,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

