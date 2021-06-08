Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $288.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $282.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.00.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $240.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.36 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $135.42 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $16,017,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

