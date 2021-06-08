Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $6.15 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knott David M increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 57,981 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.