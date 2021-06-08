Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.67.

NYSE DQ opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

