AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXTI. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $442.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568 over the last three months. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at $9,742,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,318 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.