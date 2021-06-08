Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

GZPFY stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.68.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

