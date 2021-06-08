Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFWFF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

CFWFF stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $17.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

